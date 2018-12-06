Nick Jonas' wedding tux has Urdu words 'My Jaan' embroidered on it

While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ recent nuptials have unleashed a storm into the world, fans and followers have been scanning the wedding thoroughly in search of interesting nitty-gritties.



According to a report by People magazine, the 26-year-old Hollywood hunk took some aid from the Urdu language to express his love for his new bride by getting two words embroidered on his tuxedo.

Rocking a Ralph Lauren Purple Label double-breasted black tuxedo with custom patent lace-up dress shoes, Jonas had the Urdu words ‘My Jaan’ [My Life] embroidered inside the lapel of his tux.

On the other hand, the Bollywood diva had honored the people she loved most by getting the names of Nick as well as her parents, stitched into her Ralph Lauren gown which also had a piece of her mother-in-law Denise Jonas’ wedding dress sown into it.

“For the Western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers, but ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us, I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years — one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece. I was blown away,” states Chopra.

“When we went in for the sketch presentation, they created exactly what I envisioned for myself on my wedding day… and I said, ‘Yes’ to the dress,” she added.