Yasir Shah loses his shoe, ends up being run out

ABU DHABI: After two magnificent centuries by Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq, wickets begin to tumble. Four wickets - three after lunch - did not allow Pakistan to offer resistance after the Ali-Shafiq stand as they lost their last seven wickets for 62 runs.

Captain Sarfraz flicked a full ball from Will Somerville towards deep square leg and ran for a single. He wanted another run, but at the other end, his partner Yasir Shah lost his shoe while turning back. He was forced to run without a shoe, but could not get back to the non-striker’s end and was run out.

Pakistan ended their innings on 348 runs with a lead of 74 over New Zealand. New Zealand lost both their openers in their second innings for 26 at stumps on third day of the third and final Test. They trail by 48 runs with eight wickets in hand.