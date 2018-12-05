Pakistan dismissed for 348 in third Test

ABU DHABI: Pakistan, replying to New Zealand´s first innings total of 274, were bowled out for 348 on the third day of the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Azhar Ali hit 134 and Asad Shafiq made 104 and added 201 for the fourth wicket before New Zealand hit back with seven wickets for 62 runs.

That gave Pakistan a lead of 74 runs.

Debutant off-spinner Will Somerville was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with 4-75.

The series is tied at 1-1.