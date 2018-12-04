Friends, fans send wishes to Mohammad Hafeez after retirement announcement

Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced to retire from Test cricket format after ongoing Test match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

In a video shared by PCB via twitter, the veteran cricketer announced to retire from Test cricket. He thanked his family, friends and fans for the love and support they have given him all these years. However, the all-rounder will continue to play limited overs cricket.

Hafeez also posted the news on his official twitter account stating, “M extremely Satisfied & Proud to announce my retirement from Test cricket, It’s been incredible journey of my life. Would like to thank all who helped me in this beautiful journey of my test career”.

Friends and fans, while respecting his decision, are sending him love and well wishes for his future along with thanking the cricketer for his services to Test cricket team and making Pakistan proud saying that he will be missed.

Fellow cricketer, Kamran Akmal wrote, “ma shaa Allah your career has been amazingly wonderful with big achievements...good luck for future,”

Cricketer Mohammad Irfan wrote, “Congratulations on such a remarkable test career @MHafeez22 bhai. Pakistan is proud of you and your services. Duaaaaain!,”



Former captain, Shoiab Malik said, “Congrats on a fantastic career and and the achievements in Tests for our nation. It’s not easy brother, it’s like letting go of a part of yourself. You and your family should be very proud of yourself, we all are. Well done,”

One fan wrote, “Mohammad Hafeez congratulations on wonderful test career.....we will miss you,”

“Congratulations Mohammad Hafeez on a spectacular test career and making Pakistan proud, Captain Qalandar! We wish you the best for all your future endeavors!,”







