close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 4, 2018

Pakistan wishes to see peace beyond borders: DG ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

RAWALPINDI: A group of Pakistan-based foreign media journalists interacted with DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR , Maj-Gen Ghafoor briefed the journalists about security situation and ongoing stability operations. 

All matters related to Pak-Afghan border and situation along Line of Control (LOC) were also discussed. 

"Security situation of Pakistan has largely improved through successful clearance operations and we are heading towards stability," he said. 

He said that having restored peace Pakistan wishes to see peace beyond borders especially Afghanistan. He said that international community sees Pakistan through their reporters based in Pakistan. 

Ghafoor expected them to highlight improving peace and stability in Pakistan, which offers economic opportunities for foreign investors. 

The DG ISPR also said that media has a very important role to project the true positivity of Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan