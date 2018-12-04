CNS International squash championship 2018 begins in Karachi from Dec 6

KARACHI: The 13th Chief of the Naval Staff international squash championship is scheduled to be held here from December 6 to 10.

Tournament Director, Cdre Habib ur Rehman apprised the media about details of the championship here on Tuesday.

He mentioned that the first CNS Squash Tournament was played in the year 2000 with prize money of US$ 6000 and it has been increased with the passage of time with an aim to promote the game and to bring the best world players to this court. This year an amount of US$ 18000 has been earmarked as prize money for the tournament.

The championship, to be played at PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash complex, comprises of 23 matches in which various international players will be seen in action as the tournament carries international ranking points.

Twelve international players are participating in the Tournament from eight countries - Iran, Egypt, Malaysia, Qatar, Mexico, Hong Kong, Kuwait and Portugal.

Pakistan Navy has an old and deep rooted association with the game of Squash which dates back to the independence of the country.

In Pakistan Navy (PN), the game of squash started at Manora and the journey from single court to a world class squash complex became possible by deep commitment of PN with this game.

Cdre Habib ur Rehman said that Pakistan Navy in addition to its hard core responsibility of Maritime Defence of the motherland, puts untiring efforts to project soft and positive image of the country at national and international level through conducting such multinational events.

He applauded media on the occasion and said that it also played a pivotal role to bring back peace and stability in the country and it is continuously contributing for better projection of avenues of sustainable development in the country.

He emphasized at the dire need to propagate positivity about the country with more focus and strength.

The Tournament Director appreciated support of Pakistan Squash Federation and the sponsors for their efforts to promote squash in the country.