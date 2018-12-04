close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
Pakistan

APP
December 4, 2018

Details of offshore accounts of Pakistanis having USD 11bn received

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: The government's Spokesperson on Economic and Energy, Dr Farrukh Saleem said Pakistan had received an information of bank accounts having 11 billion dollars that belonged to Pakistani people.

We have agreements with some 26 countries to share information of assets or bank accounts belonging to Pakistanis, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said that those elements who found involved in money laundering or similar activities would face action of concerned department.

All out efforts would be made to bring back the looted money, he said.

To a question regarding Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), he said there was a need to have some changes or capacity building in the organization to achieve tax target.

To another question about investment, he said oil companies operating in Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia, were showing keen interest in Pakistan.

