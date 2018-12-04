Sara Ali Khan takes paparazzi out for coffee

Sara Ali Khan has been given a warm welcome into the industry even before her big Bollywood debut got released.

The 23-year-old sent out hand-written notes to the paparazzi thanking them for being so warm and inviting. She also extended an invitation to them for coffee.

Accepting the invite, paparazzi went out on a coffee date with the young starlet ahead of Simmba's trailer launch.

A paparazzi even shared a picture of him meeting Sara on Instagram. In the video, Sara is seen obliging the paparazzi with selfies and indulging in a friendly chat.

Sara is all set to make her sizzling debut with her movie Kedarnath. The movie revolves around the catastrophic floods that hit the shrine-town in 2013 and is a love story between a Muslim porter, played by Sushant Singh Rajput, and a rich Hindu tourist, played by herself.



Aside from Kedarnath, Sara will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba this month. Simmba is said to be the Hindi remake of a Telugu film Temper.