Deepika vs Beyonce: Who wore this dramatic ensemble better?

Creating milestone after milestone, Deepika Padukone has owned 2018 completely. From her phenomenal and breath-taking appearances at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to her spectacular wedding in Italy, the actress has been on a high all throughout this year.

Walking the red carpet at Cannes earlier, Deepika donned a fuchsia gown by Ashi Studio which had everyone gaping at how gorgeous she looked.

Taking a cue from Bollywood’s ravishing starlet, global icon Beyonce chose to step out in the same ensemble while she attended the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela concert in South Africa.

While DP had her hair tied in a neat bun, Queen Bey let them down in curly locks for the night as she performed with Ed Sheeran and also sang her hit song ‘Halo’.



Deepika had worn the dreamy outfit with bright pink glittery pumps, smokey eyes, emerald green earrings and rings and nude-palette make-up.

While both Bey and DP pulled off the dramatic ensemble to perfection, the actor and the singer have sparked a debate over who wore it better.



Who do you think rocked the ruffles better?