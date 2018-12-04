close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
December 4, 2018

BJP lawmaker apologises for calling Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu'

World

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

A ruling party  lawmaker in India had to tender apology after being called out for allegedly insulting Rahul Gandhi.

According to media,   Congress Councillor Sita Damor , supporter of the  Indian Congress leader confronted  Devajibhai, a lawmaker of the Bharatia Janata Party (BJP), after he called  Rahul Gandhi "Pappu".

The Congress supporter forced  him to withdraw his statement which he made in Banswara, Rajasthan.

"It's wrong, so I objected. How can he call our Rahul Gandhi ‘pappu’" Indian media quoted Sita Damor as having to told reporters.

Political temperatures run high in India ahead of next year's general election.

The BJP leader's hawks have  also targeted  cricketer-turned  politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, also  an ally of Rahul Gandhi's Congress, for visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sidhu's loyalty was also questioned by some media outlets in India after he  attended the Kartapur corridor ceremony in Pakistan.

 


 

Latest News

More From World