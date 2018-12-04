BJP lawmaker apologises for calling Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu'

A ruling party lawmaker in India had to tender apology after being called out for allegedly insulting Rahul Gandhi.

According to media, Congress Councillor Sita Damor , supporter of the Indian Congress leader confronted Devajibhai, a lawmaker of the Bharatia Janata Party (BJP), after he called Rahul Gandhi "Pappu".

The Congress supporter forced him to withdraw his statement which he made in Banswara, Rajasthan.

"It's wrong, so I objected. How can he call our Rahul Gandhi ‘pappu’" Indian media quoted Sita Damor as having to told reporters.



Political temperatures run high in India ahead of next year's general election.

The BJP leader's hawks have also targeted cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, also an ally of Rahul Gandhi's Congress, for visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sidhu's loyalty was also questioned by some media outlets in India after he attended the Kartapur corridor ceremony in Pakistan.



