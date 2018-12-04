Sonali Bendre's picture of reuniting with pet dog after months is pure gold

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is back in India after battling cancer for a very long time in New York. The actress who has been an epitome of resilience and perseverance is more than happy to be reunited with her pet dog after a very long time.



Rediscovering the little joys of life, the actress shared the precious, endearing moment of reunion on her Instagram story:

“Reunited, Little Miss Joy,” she wrote.

After seeking treatment for almost five months, Sonali touched down in Mumbai on Monday.

She was accompanied by husband Goldie Behl at the Mumbai airport and was seen waving to the paparazzi with a warm smile on her face.

Goldie was quoted by Navbharat Times as saying: “Thank you. After six months, I would like to mention that Sonali is doing fine and is recovering well. I want to thank all her fans and well wishers, whose love, prayers and support have been critical to her path to good health.”

After Sonali’s arrival in Mumbai, her closest buddies Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi paid her a visit.

It is also said that the actress will be attending Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception that they will host for the film fraternity.