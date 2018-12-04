What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, December 4, 2018

(March 21-April 19)

You’ve been feeling an increasing need to rebel against authority lately. Now the moment for it seems to have arrived. Easy does it. Don’t do anything you’ll regret later.

(April 20-May 20)

Think twice about everything you say and do, because an unconscious need to resist others might make you do something you’ll later regret. (It’s hard to pinpoint when it’s unconscious.)

(May 21-June 20)

Relations with a group might be torn apart today. This could be with one

friend in particular, or you might simply leave the entire group.

(June 21-July 22)

If you can, you will try to strike out on your own now. You want more independence in your life, both personally and professionally. Nevertheless, easy does it. Go slowly.

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Something might occur that radically changes your belief system or alters it in some way. Or you may take an entirely new approach to higher education, publishing, the media, medicine or the law.

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your relationship to the wealth of others (including shared debt) might be undergoing a revolutionary change. This is something that was unavoidable.

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are being tested now. Those who have outlived their usefulness will die on the vine.

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Many of you will strive harder than ever before to be self-employed. You feel a strong need to rely only on yourself and be your own boss. (There’s nothing wrong with that.)

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel competitive at sports events or anything related to show business, the hospitality industry and possibly even with children. Failing romances will end now.

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Major changes are taking place at home or possibly within your family dynamic. Whatever happens ultimately will be for the best. These changes were overdue.

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an accident-prone time for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. That way you won’t have reasons for regret later.

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Keep an eye on your earnings and your cash-flow scene. Something appears to be unstable here. Some of you might undergo a sudden change of jobs, which you have been suspecting might happen.