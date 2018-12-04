Nation waiting for Yasir Shah to break world record: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the whole nation is waiting for Yasir Shah to break a century old record.

"It is a milestone for both Pakistan cricket and Yasir Shah," he said in an Urdu language tweet.

The minister said although all the records are significant, breaking a hundred years old record will be marvelous feat.

Yasir Shah dismissed three New Zealand batsmen to come within two wickets of becoming the fastest man to 200 wickets in Test cricket on day one of the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.



Yasir now has 198 wickets in his 33rd Test, just two shy of Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett´s world record 200 wickets in 36 Tests achieved in 1936.

