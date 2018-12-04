close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 4, 2018

Nation waiting for Yasir Shah to break world record: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the whole nation is  waiting for Yasir Shah to  break a century old record.

"It is a milestone  for both Pakistan cricket and Yasir Shah," he said in an Urdu language tweet.

The minister said although  all the records are significant, breaking a hundred years old  record will be   marvelous  feat.

Yasir Shah dismissed three New Zealand batsmen to come within two wickets of becoming the fastest man to 200 wickets in Test cricket on day one of the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Yasir now has 198 wickets in his 33rd Test, just two shy of Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett´s world record 200 wickets in 36 Tests achieved in 1936.

