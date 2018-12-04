Seven-year-old Ryan named YouTube's highest-earning star

NEW YORK: A seven-year-old US primary school student Ryan has been named YouTube’s highest-earning star after raking in almost $25m in the last financial year.



As per report, the little Ryan who reviews toys has been revealed as YouTube's highest-earning star, raking in $22m (£17.3m), having his own range of toys at US store Walmart.



The store, in August, began selling a wide range of toys and clothing called Ryan's World, and a video showing him and his parents searching for his own toys at a Walmart store has had 14 million views in three months.



Ryan's parents set up the channel in March 2015, its videos, since the day of launching, have had almost 26 billion views and amassed 17.3 million followers.

According to Forbes magazine, his ToysReview pipped Jake Paul by $500,000 for the 12 months to June.

The short, simple videos of Ryan playing and giggling over toys have won over millions around the world. Ryan’s channel was set up by his parents in March 2015 and its videos have had almost 26 billion views and amassed 17.3 million followers.

Ryan's earnings, which do not include tax or fees charged by agents or lawyers, have doubled compared with the previous year.

Asked by NBC why kids liked watching his videos, Ryan - who is now eight - replied: "Because I'm entertaining and I'm funny."