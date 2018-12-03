FM Asad Umar reviews progress on FATF Action Plan

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Monday reviewed progress on FATF Action Plan in a meeting with NACTA and FIA.



The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior, Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior, DG-FMU, Legal Adviser, FMU, DG-FIA, DG-CFT NACTA and other senior officials.

During the meeting, DG-CFT NACTA gave a detailed presentation on the actions taken by NACTA in implementation of FATF Action Plan.

The finance minister advised to make internal action plans with specific timelines on implementation of FATF Action Plan so that all Action Plan items are completed within the agreed time lines

Umar will chair a series of meetings with all the institutions relevant to counter terrorism to review the progress and address any gaps that may exist in terms of completing the required actions.