Priyanka and Nick accused by PETA for animal cruelty

Priyanka Chpora and Nick Jonas who got married in a grand wedding over the weekend are now facing a backlash for reportedly using horses and elephants at their wedding ceremony.



People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have accused the couple for animal cruelty as the animals for these occasions are treated poorly.

PETA India congratulated the newlywed couple but said that it was not a happy day for animals.

The nonprofit organization wrote on their twitter handle, “Dear @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Eles 4 weddings live n chains & horses r controlled w whips, spiked bits. Ppl r rejecting ele rides: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Omror-75zC0&t=1s … & having horse-free weddings. Congrats, but we regret it was not a happy day for animals.”

The animal rights organization also shared a video in which it could be seen the way these animals are treated with examples of couples who after knowing about this brutality withdrew from using animals on their wedding.

At the same time Priyanka Chopra is also under fire by netizens for the heavy use of fireworks at her wedding as the actress recently featured in a video about asthma and asked people to refrain from using fireworks during Diwali.