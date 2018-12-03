Bakhtyar invites Moroccan companies to invest in Pakistan’s tourism sector

ISLAMA BAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said that Pakistan is among the countries blessed with beautiful natural scenery and landscapes where tourism can be promoted in a befitting manner through an effective strategy.



He stated that Moroccan investors in collaboration with local companies can invest in Pakistan’s tourism sector especially in northern areas which will give boost to tourism industry in the country.

The minister said this while talking to Ambassador of Morocco Mr. Mohamed KARMOUNE who called on him here at Islamabad on Monday.

Khusro Bakhtyar said that there are several potential areas where Moroccan companies could invest to mutual benefit of two countries.

He emphasized that government is committed to enhance tourism, trade and economic cooperation with Morocco as well as initiate joint ventures in diverse areas to further bilateral partnership between two brotherly countries.

Highlighting the investment prospects in Pakistan, the Minister underlined the need to explore more areas adding that Moroccan investors should be encouraged to benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He noted that Morocco enjoys important geostrategic location adding that Pakistan is following ‘Look Africa Policy’ the purpose of which is to enhance trade and commercial relations with Africa.

The minister expressed optimism that bilateral relations will be further deepened and expanded in future in commensurate with the potential between the two countries.

The Moroccan ambassador said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Morocco regards highly its friendship with Pakistan. He hoped that bilateral relations will be further solidified in future.