UN plane to evacuate wounded Yemen rebels ahead of peace talks

Sanaa -Fifty wounded rebels will be evacuated from the Yemeni capital for medical treatment Monday, a Saudi-led military coalition said, as the UN envoy flew to Sanaa ahead of planned peace talks in Sweden.



The evacuation on a UN chartered plane marks a key step in kickstarting stalled negotiations as world powers press for an end to the brutal four-year conflict that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

The fate of wounded rebels had been a stumbling block to the start of a previous round of aborted peace talks in September. The UN is trying to persuade the warring sides to sit down at the negotiating table this month.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said a UN chartered flight would evacuate 50 wounded combatants, accompanied by three Yemeni doctors and a UN doctor, from Sanaa to the Omani capital, in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Wounded militants were transported across the capital, controlled by Yemen´s Iran-backed Huthi rebels since 2014, in ambulances as they made their way to the long-defunct Sanaa International Airport on Monday.

Inside the airport departure hall, other wounded rebels -- some in suits and wheelchairs -- lined up awaiting their evacuation to Muscat.

- ´Confidence building´ -

UN envoy Martin Griffiths was expected to hold talks with the Huthis in Sanaa on Monday, a UN source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

His visit comes as pressure mounts to reopen the rebel-held airport, which has been shut for more than three years following air raids by the Saudi-led alliance.

The coalition agreed to facilitate the medical evacuations at Griffiths´s request for "humanitarian reasons" and as a "confidence building" measure, the spokesman said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Huthi rebels or the United Nations.

The UN source said the reopening of Sanaa International Airport was a priority at the planned peace talks.

A UN panel of experts this year said the "effective closure" of Sanaa airport since 2015, when the Saudi-led alliance intervened in the Yemen war, constituted a violation of international humanitarian law.

The Huthis had announced at the weekend that the airport could now meet the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to "receive civilian flights".

The ICAO has not released a statement on Sanaa airport.

- ´No excuses´ -

Yemen´s information minister, Moammer al-Eryani, said the government had agreed to the Sweden talks as a first step towards "facilitating negotiations" and to end "all excuses invoked by the coupists (rebels) to evade finding peace".

The proposed UN-brokered peace talks have been backed by both the rebels and the Saudi-led government and were expected to take place in Sweden this week.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, however, has played down the early December schedule and said he hoped talks would start "this year".

The rebels have said they will attend the talks if they are guaranteed safe passage.

Previous talks planned for September in Geneva failed to get under way as the Huthi delegation never left Sanaa, saying the United Nations could not guarantee their safe return.

The rebels also accused the world body of failing to secure the evacuation of wounded rebels to Oman, a relatively neutral party in the Yemen war.

Talks initially broke down in 2016, when 108 days of negotiations in Kuwait failed to yield a deal and left rebel delegates stranded in Oman for three months.

UN aid chief Mark Lowcock warned last week that Yemen was "on the brink of a major catastrophe", following a trip to the war-wracked country.

His comments came after renewed deadly clashes between Huthi rebels and pro-government forces in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, which is vital for the flow of humanitarian aid and controlled by the rebels.

The United Nations has described Yemen as the world´s worst humanitarian disaster, with at least 10,000 people killed since the coalition intervened in 2015.

Rights groups fear the actual toll is far higher.