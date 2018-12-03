Newly-weds Priyanka and Nick leave for Mumbai after tying the knot

After tying the knot, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood hunk Nick Jonas, have reached the conclusion of their two-day wedding festivities in Jodhupur as they arrived at the airport hand-in-hand, ready to depart.



Reports by ANI revealed that the newly-weds were spotted at the Jodhpur airport along with other prominent guests from the events, before they got on a plane for Mumbai.

The couple hosted their mehendi, sangeet and wedding ceremonies as per Christian and Hindu traditions, at the city’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2.

The new bride was seen donning an embroidered green saree while the Jonas brother had a brown jacket on with matching trousers.

At the airport, alongside the couple, actor and Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle were also spotted.