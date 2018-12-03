Sikh girl in IoK offers kidney to a Muslim friend despite family resistance

In a rare show of affection, Manjot Singh, a Sikh girl from Indian occupied Kashmir, has offered her kidney to a Muslim friend named Samreen who requires a transplant as she suffers from a kidney disease.



Despite encountering disapproval from her family, Manjot is determined to help her friend with who she shares a perfect match.

According to an Indian publication, the authorisation committee for the transplant is undergoing some troubles clearing the case “since the father of the donor has made a representation cautioning against removing the kidney of his daughter for the transplant”.

Speaking about objection coming from her family, Manjot told a daily, “We can’t blame them (family). They are emotionally attached to their kid. I cannot say they are wrong. From their point of view what they are doing is right. But I think rising above the emotions, we should do what God has sent us for. All the relations will stay here and saving a life is most important. Plus I am an adult and can take decisions of my own.”

Manjot is a resident of Udhampur in Indian occupied Kashmir, where she became friends with Samreen four years ago.

“I am a social activist and she used to participate in my activities so we became good friends. Five months back, I read a Facebook status of our common friend about Samreen. I was confused about whether she is the same Samreen. Next day I took the flight to meet her,” said Manjot, who also is the youngest women entrepreneur of the state and chairperson of an NGO named ‘International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council’.

Samreen is currently seeking treatment at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

She was enrolled in a Master’s programme which she left midway owing to the ailment.

Speaking about her friend, she said, “For the last four months, she has not budged from her stand. She is the finest example of true friendship.”

Samreen’s father, on the other hand, showed concerns, “I am a simple tailor and have spent Rs 7-8 lakh for treatment. But her condition is deteriorating by the day. Even after Manjot offered the kidney and completed all the formalities, her father is not accepting. I have told her that family is her priority and she should back out.”

As per reports, Manjot’s father has told the Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan to not let his daughter donate her kidney.

However, Manjot has not let that come in the way of offering help to her friend.

Talking to another news agency, she reaffirmed her decision saying, “I’m not scared of anything. My only concern is that humanity should not lose out. My family has got swayed by emotion … but I shall go ahead anyway.”

She added, “My strong belief in humanity is motivating me, and you can see the communal harmony my decision is creating. Had my family supported me, it would have made me very happy.” “But I’m an adult and nothing bars me legally from donating my kidney.”

Samreen, who get dialysis done regularly at the hospital, expressed immense gratitude to her Sikh friend.

“My mother wanted to donate her kidney but she was declared unfit because of a rare medical condition. We hoped some other relatives might come forward but none did,” she said. “All I want is that the hospital wastes no more time.”