close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 3, 2018

PM Imran Khan’s message on ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated PTI government’s commitment to transforming the lives of those with disabilities by offering them equal opportunities in education and employment.

In his message on the occasion of 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities' the prime minister said the Bill to empower and enable them to surmount all barriers is ready.

Latest News

More From Pakistan