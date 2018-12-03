PM Imran Khan’s message on ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated PTI government’s commitment to transforming the lives of those with disabilities by offering them equal opportunities in education and employment.
In his message on the occasion of 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities' the prime minister said the Bill to empower and enable them to surmount all barriers is ready.
