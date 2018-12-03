Deepika lets loose as she trades heels with sneakers at Mumbai reception

The newly-wedded bride Deepika Padukone while making sure she rocks her appearance on her final wedding reception, also prioritized comfort as she was spotted switching from her stilettos to a pair of comfy sneakers.



In the final reception held in Mumbai, the 33-year-old starlet was seen sizzling in her killer high heels and her long-trailed red dress, but the look completely altered when the bride got into the party spirits with her stilettos getting replaced with white vans.

Apart from the shoes, the actor had let herself loose with the trail of her dress disappearing as well as she shook a leg on the dance floor.

Deepika and Ranveer had hosted their final wedding reception in Mumbai on December 1 where the entire Bollywood was gathered under one roof to celebrate the union of the two megastars.