Ranveer Singh reveals key to successful life is to say ‘yes’ to wife’s every want

Deepika and Ranveer hosted their last reception in Mumbai on Saturday for the film fraternity and Bollywood’s mega stars attended the function.



Pictures from the star filled night are going viral on internet as well as some interesting videos.

In a video surfaced on the social media it could be seen that Ranveer Singh is giving a speech at the reception and praising his wife.

The newlywed star says, “The key to success in life is to say yes to everything she says so when babe says ‘babe change the vibe of the music’ I have to oblige, Babe this one is for you.”

Ranveer also gave a similar speech at his post-wedding party on November 24 saying that he had married the most beautiful woman in the world.

In some other videos from the couple’s reception Ranveer is seen dancing with Amitabh Bachchan on his hit song Jumma Jumma.

The actor also dragged Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora to dance with him on their famous song Chaiyya Chiaiyya.