Fakhr-e-Alam to raise funds for SKMCH Karachi hospital

Pakistan’s National Award winning film actor Fakhr-e-Alam announced on Sunday that he was visiting three major cities of US to raise funds for Shaukat Khanum Karachi hospital.



The singer-songwriter shared a video on his official Twitter handle in which he is sharing his plans to visit US and encouraging everyone to take part in this cause.

He captioned the video with, “Houston, New York and Washington D.C I am coming over for a very important cause to raise funds for the @SKMCH Karachi hospital. Join me for this fight against #cancer together we can make a difference in many lives.”

Fakhr shared that he will be present in Houston, New York and Washington D.C on 7th, 8th, and 9th December respectively.

He further encouraged people to show support to Shaukat Khanum Karachi hospital.



