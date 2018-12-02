close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 2, 2018

Fakhr-e-Alam to raise funds for SKMCH Karachi hospital

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

Pakistan’s National Award winning film actor Fakhr-e-Alam announced on Sunday that he was visiting three major cities of US to raise funds for Shaukat Khanum Karachi hospital.

The singer-songwriter shared a video on his official Twitter handle in which he is sharing his plans to visit US and encouraging everyone to take part in this cause.

He captioned the video with, “Houston, New York and Washington D.C I am coming over for a very important cause to raise funds for the @SKMCH Karachi hospital. Join me for this fight against #cancer together we can make a difference in many lives.”

Fakhr shared that he will be present in Houston, New York and Washington D.C on 7th, 8th, and 9th December respectively.

He further encouraged people to show support to Shaukat Khanum Karachi hospital.


Latest News

More From Pakistan