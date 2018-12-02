Three of Fahad Mustufa's films get shortlisted for screening at Indian film festival

Lauded actor Fahad Mustufa is joining the race of Pakistani stars making it big across the border as three of his films are all set to be screened at Indian film festival.



The news was publicized by the 35-year-old Mah-e-Mir star on Twitter as he shared with his fans and well-wishers that three of his films have been shortlisted to be screened at India’s Festival South Asia Forum for Art & Creative Heritage (SAFACH).

Sharing a screenshot of an article delivering the good news, Mustufa tweeted: “Wah wah”.

Of the three films shortlisted, two are Nabeel Qureshi directorial, Na Maloom Afraad released in 2014 and the second installment, Na Maloom Afraad 2 that hit theaters in 2017.

On the other hand, the 2016 released film ‘Actor In Law’ will also be getting screened, which has once before also graced theaters in Mumbai as well, to venerate the life of late Indian actor Om Puri, while also getting premiered at a film festival in Rajasthan.

The festival will kick off on December 10 and will continue till December 16 in New Delhi.