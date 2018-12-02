Suspect nabbed over child pornography handed to FIA on seven-day remand in Karachi

KARACHI: Suspect detained over child pornography was handed on a seven-day remand to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by a local court on Saturday.

Identified as Hamza, the accused was taken into custody from Karachi’s SITE Metroville area as FIA’s cybercrime circle officials registered a first case of child pornography.

The officials informed the court of Judicial Magistrate West where Hamza was presented on Saturday, that the case was filed on the objection of citizen Khalid Bhimla.

It was further revealed that the child pornography related images and videos were in his possession when he was nabbed while the probe has thus far, brought to light 10 children ranging from the ages of 10 to 13, who had been victimized.

Moreover, the FIA officials stated that the suspect had been managing Facebook and Instagram accounts as well as WhatsApp groups where children were deceived into conducting indecent acts.

The FIA Officials had further requested a 14-day remand of the suspect to look deeper into the matter but a seven-day physical remand was settled by the court.