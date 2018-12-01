T10 League 2018: Shahid Afridi blasts fifty off 14 balls

DUBAI: Dashing allrounder Shahid Afridi played a hurricane innings of 59 runs not out from just 17 balls to guide his team Pakhtoons to qualify for the final of T10 League 2018.

During the innings, he smashed seven sixes including four sixes in a row to seamer Wahab Riaz.

Afridi helped his team in reaching a big total of 135 for five against Northern Warriors, for whom West Indian batsman Rovman Powell scored 80 off 35 balls with nine sixes but failed to take his team to victory.

Pakhtoons emerged victorious by 13 runs to reach the T10 League final.