Hockey World Cup: Pakistan lose their first match to Germany 0-1

KARACHI: Pakistan were beaten by Germany 0-1 in their opening match in the Hockey World Cup 2018 on Saturday evening.

The match was played at Kalinga Stadium in Orissa state Capital Bhubaneswar.

Pakistan previously won the World Cup in 1994 at Sydney (Australia), 24 years ago and since then they never got entry into the competition.

However, they got entry only this year due to increase in the number of competitors to 16 teams.