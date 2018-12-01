Trump to attend George H.W. Bush´s funeral: White House

BUENOS AIRES: President Donald Trump will attend the state funeral of former president George H.W. Bush, who has died at 94, the White House said Saturday.

Trump´s spokeswoman said: "A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors. The president will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the first lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC."

Bush, the 41st president, died at home in Houston on Friday.