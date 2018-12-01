close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
AFP
December 1, 2018

Trump to attend George H.W. Bush´s funeral: White House

AFP
BUENOS AIRES: President Donald Trump will attend the state funeral of former president George H.W. Bush, who has died at 94, the White House said Saturday.

Trump´s spokeswoman said: "A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors. The president will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the first lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC."

Bush, the 41st president, died at home in Houston on Friday.

