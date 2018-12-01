PM Imran Khan lauds Omar Ayub's power ministry

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan and his ministry for taking steps against the power thieves, reducing the line losses and recovery of outstanding dues.



The prime minister took to his twitter account and said: “I want to congratulate the Power Minister and his Ministry.

One of the reasons for expensive electricity and load-shedding is power theft.”

According to the power division, under the direction of the prime minister, during the month of October, line losses were reduced by 1.5 per cent yielding a saving of Rs two billion whereas recovery of outstanding dues was increased by Rs11 billion.

About 8,000 FIRs were registered in one month against power thieves in Punjab.

The recovery drive also started throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.