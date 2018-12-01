close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
World

AFP
December 1, 2018

Video: 'Don't worry', MBS tells France's 'worried' president

World

AFP
Sat, Dec, 18

All eyes were on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and how his fellow leaders would greet him in the wake of the murder and dismembering of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in his country´s Istanbul consulate. 

He mingled with the others easily enough and received a resounding handshake from Vladimir Putin -- also under a cloud for over his country´s naval spat with Ukraine -- as the two men laughed off their troubles.

More bizarre still was his conversation later with Emmanuel Macron, filmed by the prince´s aide and put out on Twitter. The French president appeared to be taking him to task about something.

"Don´t worry," Prince Mohammed is heard saying in English to the French leader, who responds, "I do worry. I am worried." But it received wide traction on social media, with Macron telling the prince, "You never listen to me," to which Prince Mohammed replies, "I will listen, of course."


