Manikarnika's post-production process stalled after makers fail to clear dues

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has landed in hot waters yet again after it was reported that the makers have still not cleared dues worth Rs 1.5 crore.



According to a report by the Indian Express, the shoot of the Krish directorial was brought to a halt earlier this week on Wednesday after the makers failed to clear the dues of the film’s workers, technicians and the junior artists.

Talking to PTI, Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) stated: “It has been three months but they have not cleared dues of daily wage workers, which is about Rs 40 lakh. About Rs 90 lakh are to be paid to light vendor and Rs 25 lakh to junior artists. The producer (Kamal Jain) had promised to make the payment by October but he has not fulfilled his commitment.”

Moreover, it was reported that the work was brought to a halt by the Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union workers who later reached out to FWICE to resolve the matter.

“There was some patch up work that was remaining. We spoke to Kamal Jain in the first week of November to sort out this payment issue. But now he has stopped answering our calls. He had told he will not pay the workers if the shooting comes to a halt,” Dubey stated further.

“The producers should understand the plight of these workers, technicians and junior artists, there is no safety and security on the sets, there is no insurance for them. Besides this, the quality of food on the sets is not always good and there is also an issue of hygiene. We are also planning to meet Kirit Somaiya, who is the chairman of Labour committee,” it was further added.