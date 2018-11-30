‘Avengers 4’ might not be the last for Chris Evans as Captain America, directors Russo Brothers gives hope

Director duo, Anthony and Joseph Russo revealed in a recent interview with the press that Chris Evans is not done with the role of Captain America yet giving hope to millions of fans.

American actor Chris Evans hinted a farewell to his iconic role of Captain America in his tweet last month stating, “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Russo Brothers have written and directed Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel untitled film ‘Avengers 4’.

Joseph Russo told the press, “I think it was more emotional for him than us. Only because he’s not done yet. And I don’t want to explain what that means but the audience will soon understand what I’m talking about.”

Hinting that they might have something planned for Evans.

Talking about the challenges and pressure of making sequel to ‘Avengers Infinity War’ the director said, “We killed half the Marvel universe so for us it really is about, in what ways can we surprise the audience and tell a very challenging story”.

Confirming that ‘Avengers 4’ might be the longest Marvel movie ever he added, “We’re about halfway through the editorial process and it’s standing about three hours right now. It’s a very complicated movie. It has a lot of characters in it and you know we are putting in the work, so we’ll see where it ends up, but it definitely has a lot of story in it.”

The filmmaker also shared that they are likely to take a break after ‘Avengers 4’s release because they have worked back to back in 2018 and 2019 on Avengers movies.

Highly anticipated ‘Avengers 4’ will hit the theatres on May 3, 2019.