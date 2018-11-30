Mirwaiz asks Modi to positively respond to PM Imran Khan’s offers

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has asked the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to give peace a real chance by positively responding to his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan’s repeated offers of bilateral engagement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz addressing a Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, said, “Narendra Modi should positively respond to Imran Khan’s repeated offers of engagement so that both could build trust and give peace a real chance.”

He said that military approach to issues can never succeed but human approach to them as witnessed in the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, is the best way forward.

The Mirwaiz urged the Indian government to stop the killing of Kashmiri youth and blinding them by pellets in the Occupied Kashmir.

He said that India should show the maturity of a democracy “they claim to be” by engaging with Pakistan and Kashmir and resolving this lingering dispute in a peaceful manner.







