Fri Nov 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 30, 2018

Fawad says he disapproved of giving 'Hum Masroof Thay' ads

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says he was opposed to  the idea of giving ads to newspapers  on Thursday that marked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  100 days in power.

During an interview with a private TV channel, when the minister said how can the government spend billions of rupees on issuing ads to  the media, when people lack basic health facilities and drinking water, the TV anchor interrupted  him and asked why his government decided to issue ads that  occupied  half of newspaper pages.

The ad that appeared in newspapers on Thursday.

Although he declined to respond who was the issuing authority, the minister made it clear that he was not the one who approve of  ads.

He, however, contradicted the anchor's claim that the ad cost billions of rupees.

The government was  trolled on social media on Thursday over its advertisement in the major newspapers 

The social media was flooded  with memes mocking the PTI government’s advertisement which only reads “Hum Masroof Thy—We Were Busy.”

