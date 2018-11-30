Fawad says he disapproved of giving 'Hum Masroof Thay' ads

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says he was opposed to the idea of giving ads to newspapers on Thursday that marked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 100 days in power.

During an interview with a private TV channel, when the minister said how can the government spend billions of rupees on issuing ads to the media, when people lack basic health facilities and drinking water, the TV anchor interrupted him and asked why his government decided to issue ads that occupied half of newspaper pages.

Although he declined to respond who was the issuing authority, the minister made it clear that he was not the one who approve of ads.

He, however, contradicted the anchor's claim that the ad cost billions of rupees.



The government was trolled on social media on Thursday over its advertisement in the major newspapers

The social media was flooded with memes mocking the PTI government’s advertisement which only reads “Hum Masroof Thy—We Were Busy.”