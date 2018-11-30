'It was the rule, not the exception': Lady Gaga about sexual harassment

Lady Gaga has spoken candidly about the sexual assault she suffered when she was 19 years old, admitting that she wishes she had discussed it publicly sooner.



"When I started in the music business when I was around 19, it was the rule, not the exception, that you would walk into a recording studio and be harassed,” the singer and actor said at a round-table hosted by The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was just the way that it was. So I do wish that I had spoken up sooner. I did speak up about it. I was assaulted when I was young, and I told people.”

The 32-year-old singer-and-actress - who previously admitted to suffering from PTSD after being raped when she was 19 - claims it was the "rule" to expect unwanted advances whenever she went into the recording studio, but when she did confide in people, no one wanted to "protect" her as it would mean losing their own "power".

“Nobody wants to lose their power, so they don’t protect you because if they say something, it takes some of their power away,” she added. “What I hope is that these conversations come together — that it’s not just about equal pay on one side… or equal billing over here… and then assault on this side. But that it all comes together and that this movement is all of those things.”

"That's what is so exciting with the #MeToo movement and Time's Up, to see men coming to stand by our side and say, 'We want you to be loud. We want to hear your voices.' It's really remarkable," she added.