Adorable penguin gets a new friend

While visiting Jenkinsons Aquarium in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, a mother and her daughter stumbled upon a flightless feathered friend.



Noticing the five-year-old, the black and white bird was instantly mesmerized, and as soon as the little girl started moving the penguin did the same. Running back and forth in front of the glass, the penguin closely followed her pointed finger.

Needless to say that friendship is above all the borders of color, cast and creed. In fact, humans are better friends with animals and birds than they are with other humans.

As, the kid giggled watching the penguin, her mother said, 'he likes you.'