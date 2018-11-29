close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
REUTERS
November 29, 2018

Canada imposes sanctions on 17 Saudis linked to killing of Khashoggi

OTTAWA: Canada, following in the path of the United States, France and Germany, said on Thursday it would impose sanctions on 17 Saudi nationals linked to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A statement by the foreign ministry said the sanctions would include a travel ban and an asset freeze.

