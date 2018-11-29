close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 29, 2018

PM Imran Khan says took single holiday in 100 days

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken only a single holiday in 100 days of his government.

The Premier while addressing a ceremony held at Convention Center in Islamabad to mark Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s 100 days in power said, “PTI government has been striving to benefit the common man from its policies.”

Khan said, “I have taken only a single holiday last week in 100 days of coming into the government.”

He also paid accolades to his wife Bushra Imran for keeping up with his tough schedule.

PM Khan thanked Bushra Bibi for her support and upholding the domestic activities while he remained consumed with his duties to the state.

Furthermore, the premier expressed his gratitude to the first lady, adding that the credit of the 100 days’ success should go to Bushra Bibi.

