Fire erupts on sets of 'Zero', Shah Rukh Khan rushed to safety

The sets of Bollywood’s upcoming film ‘Zero’ was set ablaze on Thursday with fire brigades, rushing to the scene to tackle the situation.



According to a report by the Press Trust of India, citing the police, megastar Shah Rukh Khan was present on the site when the fire erupted in the evening hours of Thursday.

The actor was reported to be taken away safely, unharmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Rathod, further revealed that the blaze was limited to electric wiring, electric installations, lights, shooting materials, ropes and curtains.

Moreover, reports revealed that Goregaon’s Film City was seen with smoke rising above, however, no injuries were reported.

The root behind the fire, as of yet, remains unidentified.

It appears that the film already has its stars vexed even before its release, as prior to this incident, it had landed in trouble with Sikh groups who opposed a scene they’re terming as ‘blasphemous’ where the King of Bollywood can be seen wearing a Kirpan which is a Sikh holy symbol.