WATCH: Little gets new prosthetic leg and her friends couldn't be happier

Footage of a seven-year-old girl showing her new prosthetic leg to her friends is making rounds on social media and their reaction is what has generated awes from netizens all around.



Anu from Birmingham who had her leg amputated almost right after birth, arrived at school ecstatic about her new prosthetic leg that now gives her the ability to walk, and her friends could not be happier for her.

The footage shows a nervous and excited Anu walking up to her classmates who after showing their complete fascination with her new leg, take everyone by surprise by hugging her one by one.

Later, she can be seen marching and running around the playground with her friends by her side, excited to play with their mate.

The prosthetic leg, according to reports, has been customized specifically for her after the NHS received funding £1.5 million last year.