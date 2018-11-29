close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 29, 2018

Pakistan, EU hold fourth round of NPD dialogue

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: The fourth round of Pakistan-EU Dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament was held in Brussels, on Thursday.

The Pakistan side was led by Director General for Arms Control and Disarmament,Mr. Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, the EU side was led by the Special Envoy for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Mr. Jacek Bylica.

The non-proliferation dialogue is a part of Pakistan-EU broad based engagement dating back to 2012. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan