Pakistan, EU hold fourth round of NPD dialogue

ISLAMABAD: The fourth round of Pakistan-EU Dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament was held in Brussels, on Thursday.



The Pakistan side was led by Director General for Arms Control and Disarmament,Mr. Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, the EU side was led by the Special Envoy for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Mr. Jacek Bylica.

The non-proliferation dialogue is a part of Pakistan-EU broad based engagement dating back to 2012.