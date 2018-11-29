Multan’s name to stay if we win bid for PSL’s sixth franchise: Tareen

LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Khan Tareen confirmed on Thursday he would submit a bid to buy the sixth franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), previously known as the Multan Sultans.



“If we win the rights to the sixth team we will continue with the name Multan," Tareen told Geo News.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had terminated the franchise agreement of Multan Sultans after they failed to meet their financial obligations.

Following the termination of the contract, all rights in respect of the team were reverted back to the PCB.

“We are making sure that the team from South Punjab does not get out of our hands,” Ali said, adding, “We are working on development of cricket in South Punjab.”

“Our goal is to make an academy and ground in every district and support club cricket so that young cricketers can have a chance to play at the national level.”