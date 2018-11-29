Pakistan to work towards shared objective of global regional peace, stability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday appreciated commonalities of position on a range of issues and agreed to further deepen the engagement and work towards the shared objectives of global and regional peace and stability.



These consensus were reached during the 4th Round of Pakistan-EU Dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, held in Brussels, a Foreign Office press release said.

The Pakistan side was led by Director General for Arms Control and Disarmament, Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, the EU side was led by the Special Envoy for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Jacek Bylica.

The Non-Proliferation Dialogue is a part of Pakistan-EU broad based engagement dating back to 2012.

Pakistan attaches value to its engagement with the EU on arms control and non-proliferation issues which help develop a better understating on both sides of each others’ perspectives and the respective security challenges which shape those perspectives, the statement said.