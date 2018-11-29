UK security firm G4S says five employees killed in Kabul attack

LONDON: British security firm G4S said Thursday that five of its employees were killed and 32 injured on Wednesday in an attack on one of its compounds in Kabul claimed by the Taliban.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm that five of our employees were killed and 32 were injured, five of them seriously, in an unprovoked, criminal attack on one of our compounds in Kabul," managing director Charlie Burbridge said in a statement.

At least 10 people were killed after a massive blast outside a British security company´s compound in Kabul late Wednesday, officials said, with the attack claimed by the Taliban in the latest violence to target the Afghan capital.

