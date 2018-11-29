Peshawar official applauded for arriving on duty with five-month old daughter

PESHAWAR: Additional Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Sara Tawab Umar garnered applause from all around after she arrived on-duty, with her five-month old daughter in her arms.

Fulfilling her maternal obligations side by side, Tawab arrived on Wednesday to oversee an anti-encroachment drive while examining shops unlawfully elevating prices of commodities in the city’s Faqirabad, Hashtnagri, Dilzak Road and Gulbahar areas.

With pictures of her supervising the operation with her daughter in arms going viral, the official became center of high commendation from social media users for fulfilling both her duties simultaneously.

Amidst the operation, around 45 people were detained by the Peshawar district administration for encroachments as well as for hiking up the prices of the supplies.



