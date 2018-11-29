Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to fly to Australia for first anniversary celebrations

Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who tied the knot in 2017, are prepping up for their first wedding anniversary which they are planning to celebrate in Australia.

The couple will be flying to Australia for their anniversary on December 11 where they will spend quality time with each other, reported DNA.

Anushka will be brushing aside her promotional duties of upcoming movie ‘Zero’ for a while to join husband Virat in Australia next month, who will be leading India in the Test series against Australia that begins on December 6.

A source close to the couple revealed, “Anushka had planned this tripmonths ago and the Zero team was aware that she would be taking a few days off in December to celebrate this special moment.”

After her brief vacation in Australia, the 32-year-old actress will return to India and resume promoting Zero that will see the light of day on December 21.

"Shah Rukh Khan has planned an extensive promotional campaign with Anushka and she has given till the end of November to finish all the activities. Their story is the film's plot driver, so plans have been made accordingly by the superstar. After the Sui Dhaaga: Made In India star returns, she will dive headlong into the hectic promotions of Zero for the entire month," DNA quoted the source as saying.