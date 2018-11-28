PTI Government’s ‘First 100 Days’ ceremony to be held on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: As the Government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has completed its first 100 days on November 28, a ceremony in this regard will be held here at the Convention Centre on Thursday afternoon.

Prime minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest on the occasion where he will review the performance of his government during its first hundred days and make some important announcements.

On assuming the power on August 18 after getting people’s mandate in the General Elections 2018, the new prime minister announced a bold, clear, and ambitious plan of First 100 Days agenda.

This was for the first time in the 71-year history of the country that an elected prime minister announced a plan of first 100 days.

For this he had constituted more than 30 task forces for initiating various projects of people’s welfare and the country’s social, economic and cultural development.

However, on completion of the first 100 days, he will present before the nation the performance of his government.

The ceremony will be attended by all federal ministers, advisors and the PTI workers.