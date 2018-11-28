Naya Pakistan Housing Program draws 41 bidders, PM told





As many as 41 bidders have applied and offered land for plots, apartments and houses in major cities of Pakistan under Naya Pakistan Housing Program, officials said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a briefing on Ministry of Housing and Works at Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

Minister for Housing & Works Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema, Secretary Housing Dr. Imran Zeb and senior officials of the Ministry attended the briefing.

The PM was informed that an encouraging response was being received from the bidders/companies towards Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

The prime minister also expressed concern over under-utilization of the human resource and expertise available with various organizations of the Housing Ministry and directed that a comprehensive plan should be prepared to ensure optimum utilization of the available human resource. Secretary Housing also briefed the PM about the progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

Secretary Housing briefed the Prime Minister about the functions of the Ministry and attached departments and organizations including Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak. PWD), Estate Office, National Housing Authority, Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHA-F), Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) and National Construction Limited (NCL).

He also shared the achievements of various organizations with regards to their mandated functions.

The prime minister was informed that all efforts were being made to ensure complete transparency in the process of allotment of official accommodations while efforts were also afoot to get official accommodations vacated from illegal occupation.

PM Khan was informed that currently Ministry of Housing was facing a shortfall of 26,724 units at various stations. The Secretary also highlighted various issues relating to Pak PWD and other departments of the Ministry.

The PM in his remarks said that the Government was cognizant of the issues being faced in the housing sector especially with regards to provision of official accommodation to the government employees in the federal capital and the provincial headquarters. He said that PTI’s government flagship program of construction of 05 million housing in next five years would help addressing the issue of shortage of official accommodation.