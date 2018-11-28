close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 28, 2018

Army Chief filed tax returns a month before due date: FBR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army is the most active institution in filing the tax returns, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials said here Wednesday.

Talking to media informally here, Dr Hamid Atiq, member FBR Tax Facilitation said, "Rs39.30 crore tax is being collected from Pakistan Army."

He went on to say, "Chief of Army Staff filed his tax returns a month before the due date."

Member FBR said Pak Army's Topi Rakh Auditorium is filing the most tax.

Officials said the tax filing trend in Pakistan Army is very high.

Tax filing also plays crucial role in promotions in the Pakistan Army, FBR spokesman said.

Member Audit Nosheen Javed was also present.

